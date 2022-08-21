NED vs PAK 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Netherlands vs Pakistan 2022, August 21, 2:30 PM IST

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan: Netherlands and Pakistan will face off in the third ODI of the three-match series on August 21. Having clinched the series by winning the first two matches, Pakistan will be looking to triumph in the third ODI as well. Babar Azam and Co would like to end their tour on a high and complete an impressive clean sweep against the Netherlands. The team management would like opener Imam-ul-Haq to spend some time at the crease as he got out early in the first two matches.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands would be hurting from the loss in the second ODI. While they were competitive in the first ODI, the hosts were steamrolled in the second ODI. The top three of the Netherlands did not put up any kind of resistance as all three were dismissed cheaply. The Netherlands top order needs to perform if they are to have any chance against this strong Pakistani side. Additionally, Captain Scott Edwards will be looking to lead from the front by getting some runs under his belt. Ahead of the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played on August 21, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

What time will the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan begin?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will begin at 2:30 PM IST, on August 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, N Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Netherlands vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Musa Ahmad, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Zahid Mahmood, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, N Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here