NED vs PAK 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Netherlands vs Pakistan ODI series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Netherlands and Pakistan will face each other in the third ODI of the three-match series on August 21. Pakistan has already clinched the series by winning the first two matches. Babar Azam and Co will be now looking to triumph in the third ODI as well, to complete an impressive clean sweep against Netherlands. Team management would like opener Imam-ul-Haq to spend some time at the crease as he got out early in the first two matches.

Netherlands would be hurting from the loss in the second ODI. While they were competitive in the first ODI, the hosts were completely outplayed in the second ODI. The top three of Netherlands did not put up any kind of resistance as all three were dismissed cheaply. The Netherlands top order needs to perform if they are to have any chance against this strong Pakistani side. Ahead of the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played on August 21, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

What time will the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan begin?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will begin at 2:30 PM IST, on August 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

Netherlands vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Musa Ahmad, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Zahid Mahmood, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, N Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

