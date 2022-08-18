NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Netherlands vs Pakistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Second ODI, August 18, Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, 2:30 pm IST

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards will be wary of his side’s bowling ahead of the second ODI against Pakistan scheduled to be played today. The Netherlands did pull off a noteworthy batting in the opening match of the series, but a dismal bowling performance proved to be too costly for the hosts. Batting first, Pakistan registered a solid total of 314/6. Their opening batter Fakhar Zaman played a fine knock of 109 in as many deliveries.

Ireland opening batter Vikramjit Singh started the run chase on a positive note after scoring 65 runs off 98 balls. Skipper Edwards also contributed significantly with 71 runs but their valiant batting eventually went in vain as Netherlands could only reach 298 runs in 50 overs.

The Dutch cricket team will now need to win the second ODI to stay alive in the series. The penultimate of the series is slated to be played at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.

Ahead of the second ODI match between Netherlands and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs PAK Telecast

The second ODI match between Netherlands and Pakistan will not be televised live in India.

NED vs PAK Live Streaming

The second ODI match between Netherlands and Pakistan is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs PAK Match Details

The NED vs PAK second ODI match will be played at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Tuesday, August 18, at 2:30 pm IST.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

