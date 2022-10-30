PAK vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Netherlands Elect to Bat, Fakhar Zaman Returns For Pakistan

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The Netherlands will play against Pakistan on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) match?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Pakistan of Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) match?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.