NED vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for NED vs PNG ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier July 11, at 4:30 pm IST

NED vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s NED vs PNG ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and Papua New Guinea: The Netherlands will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier match on Monday, July 11. The match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Indian viewers can tune in to watch the match at 4:30 pm IST.

The Netherlands were robbed of two critical T20Is versus New Zealand as rain washed out the matches. Their T20I performance has been pretty daunting as they have lost 4 out of their 5 T20 fixtures.

The Dutch side will be led by Scott Edwards. Opener Stephan Myburgh has been their star batter and will be hoping to fire against PNG. Pacers Aryan Dutt and Fred Klaassen will lead the bowling unit for the Netherlands.

Papua New Guinea would like to get off to a good start against the Netherlands and earn two crucial points in their qualifying campaign. The Assad Vala-led side defeated Singapore in their last T20I by 3 wickets.

Papua’s opening pair has been pretty solid in the recent matches. The pair of Lega Siaka and Sese Bau has provided good starts to the team and have been crucial during the powerplay. Charles Amini has emerged as a key player for the side as the all-rounder has played a significant part in PNG’s recent triumphs.

The Netherlands seem to be the favorite but their disappointing run of form can be exploited by Papua New Guinea. The match will be crucial for both sides and it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands vs Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs PNG Telecast

The T20I match between Netherlands and Papua New Guinea will not be telecast in India.

NED vs PNG Live Streaming

The T20I match between Netherlands and Papua New Guinea will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs PNG Match Details

The NED vs PNG match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Monday, July 11, at 4:30 pm IST.

NED vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alei Nao

Vice-Captain: Lega Siaka

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Simon Atai, Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Max O’ Dowd, Tom Cooper, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Alei Nao

Bowlers: Aryan Dutt, Riley Hekure, Fred Klassen

Netherlands vs Papua New Guinea Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Scott Edwards (Captain), Max O’ Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Tom Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Shariz Ahmed, Fred Klassen, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt

Papua New Guinea Predicted Line-up: Assad Vala (Captain), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Chad Soper, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Kabua Morea

