NED vs SCO, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Netherlands vs Scotland Live Streaming Online

In the last One Day International of the two-match series, the fans will be entertained with a thrilling encounter between Netherlands and Scotland. Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam will host the cracking affair on Friday, May 21. The first One Day International saw Netherlands scripting a stunning victory 15 runs. The first was reduced to a 33-over game from a 50-over match due to interruption by rain.

The hosts presented a comprehensive performance in the first ODI as both batting and bowling unitproperly essayed the role assigned to them. The encounter commenced with home captain Pieter Seelaar winning the toss and deciding to put a total on the board first.

Max ODowd emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for the Netherlands as he played a sublime knock of 83 runs to take the hosts to a total of 164 runs. For Scotland, Gavin Main and Mark Watt picked two wickets each.

Chasing 165, Richie Berrington and George Munsey tried to stitch a partnership in the middle. However, the pace duo of Vivian Kingma and Paul van Meekeran went all guns blazing against the feeble batting order to pick three and two wickets respectively. Thus, Scotland could score only 149 runs and lost the game.

The NED vs SCO 2nd ODI is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST.

When will the 2nd ODI match Netherlands (NED) vs Scotland (SCO) start?

The 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, May 21.

Where will the 2nd ODI match, Netherlands (NED) vs Scotland (SCO) be played?

The match will be played at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.

What time will the 2nd ODI match, Netherlands (NED) vs Scotland (SCO) begin?

The match will begin at 02.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match, Netherlands (NED) vs Scotland (SCO)?

The ODI series between Netherlands and Scotland is not telecasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match Netherlands (NED) vs Scotland (SCO)?

The live streaming for all matches of the Netherlands vs Scotland series is available on the FanCode application and Netherlands Youtube channel

NED vs SCO 2nd ODI, Netherlands probable playing XI against Scotland: Ben Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards(w), Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Pieter Seelaar(c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren

NED vs SCO 2nd ODI, Scotland probable playing XI against Netherlands: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

