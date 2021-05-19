NED vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 1st ODI match, May 19, 02:30 pm IST

NED vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Netherlands and Scotland: The Netherlands and Scotland will be up against each other in their first One Day International since 2019 at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Wednesday. Going into the contest, the home side, Netherlands, will be favorites as they have been playing a lot of cricket lately as compared to Scotland, who played last in December 2019.

The Netherlands are coming after a brilliant ride in the tri-series against Nepal and Malaysia. Though they lost to Nepal in the final, the team will be buzzing with confidence. In addition, Netherlands have won their five ODIs out of nine played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.

On the other hand, Scotland can appear a little rusty on the field as they played their last match in December 2019. In addition, the scots managed to win just one of their previous three ODIs. They secured a seven-wicket-loss against the UAE in their last ODI fixture. However, Scotland has added a lot of experience to their squad and that can work in their favor against the Netherlands.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs SCO Telecast

The ODI series between Netherlands and Scotland is not telecasted in India

NED vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between NED vs SCO is available to be streamed live on Fan code

NED vs SCO Match Details

The first One Day International of the two-match series between Netherlands and Scotland will be played at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam from 02:30 pm IST on May 19, Wednesday.

NED vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kyle Coetzer

Vice-Captain- Safyaan Sharif

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Matthew Cross

Batsmen: Ben Cooper, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Safyaan Sharif

Bowlers: Alasdair Evans, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren

NED vs SCO Probable XIs:

Netherlands: Tobias Visee, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Tonny Staal, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain, Vikramjit Singh

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Alasdair Evans, Gavin Main

