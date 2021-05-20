NED vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for 2nd ODI match, May 21, 02:30 pm IST

NED vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and Scotland: After a rain-interrupted first One Day International, Netherlands will again square off against Scotland in the last ODI of the two-match series. The trilling encounter is scheduled at 02:30 pm IST on Friday, May 21 at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.

The first ODI saw the home side defeating Scotland by 15 runs in a 33-over match. The fixture was reduced to 33 over per side from a 50-over game due to rain. Batting first, Netherlands managed a decent total of 164 runs on the scoreboard courtesy of 83 runs scored by Max ODowd.

In reply, Scotland managed to post just 148 runs on the board. Richie Berrington was the highest run-getter from their side with 41 runs. For the Netherlands, Vivian Kingma shined with the ball by picking three wickets in his seven overs at an economy rate of three.

Entering the last match, Netherlands will be hoping to continue their winning momentum and clean sweep the series. Scotland, on the other hand, will be looking forward to making amends to end the series on a good note.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs SCO Telecast

The ODI series between Netherlands and Scotland is not telecasted in India

NED vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between NED vs SCO is available to be streamed live on Fan code

NED vs SCO Match Details

The last One Day International of the two-match series between Netherlands and Scotland will be played at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam from 02:30 pm IST on May 21, Friday.

NED vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Max ODowd

Vice-Captain- Richie Berrington

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batsmen: Ben Cooper, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Max ODowdAll-rounders: Richie Berrington, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren

NED vs SCO Probable XIs:

Netherlands: Ben Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards(w), Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Pieter Seelaar(c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

