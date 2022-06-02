NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Netherlands vs West Indies Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday’s 2nd ODI, NED vs WI match, June 2, VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2:30 pm IST

NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s 2nd ODI, 2022 between Netherlands vs West Indies: Netherlands (NED) will be taking on the West Indies (WI) in the 2nd ODI on Thursday. The first ODI was cut short to 45 overs per side after rain interrupted play. The Windies managed to win convincingly, thanks to some brilliant displays from batsmen Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks. All the valiant efforts of the Dutch Batsmen went in vain as the West Indian batsmen were too good for the Netherland bowlers.

Netherlands would try to bounce back after the humbling defeat and settle the scores on Thursday. They will be relying on Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd for putting up a good total on the board. Meanwhile, the Windies would be confident of securing another victory under their new captain Nicholas Pooran.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the 2nd ODI on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs WI Telecast

N/A

NED vs WI Live Streaming

The live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

NED vs WI Match Details

The NED vs WI match will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, on Thursday, June 2, at 2:30 pm IST.

NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, S.Edwards

Batsmen: Max O’Dowd, S Brooks, B.de Leede

All-rounders: P.Seelar, L.Van Beek, R.Shepherd

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

Netherlands and West Indies Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands – Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Clayton Floyd/Antonius Staal, Pieter Seelaar (c), Musa Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain and Vivian Kingma

West Indies- Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales and Hayden Walsh

