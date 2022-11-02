Netherlands vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, NED vs ZIM Latest Updates

Zimbabwe are going well in the T20 World Cup so far. In Round 1, they stunned Scotland and Ireland to top the group and qualified for the Super 12 stage.

Falling in Super 12 Group B, their first game against South Africa was called off due to rain. However, they clinched a memorable win in their second game wherein they defeated Pakistan by 1 run. Their last game against Bangladesh, however, did not go as planned as they lost it closely by four runs. But, they are still in the race to qualify for the semi-finals, ‘if’ they win both their matches, i.e. against Netherlands (today) and then India (Nov. 6).

While, on the other hand, Netherlands have had a disappointing run in the Super 12 games as they have tasted defeat in all three of their opening games to Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. Today, they will be hoping to showcase their skills and pull out at least one win.