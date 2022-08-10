NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20 match, August 10, 2:30 PM IST

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20 match between Netherlands Women U-19 and Scotland Women U-19: The Netherlands Women U-19 will be eager to settle the scores as they will fight a battle with Scotland Women U19 in the second T20 of the three-match series. Scotland are currently leading by 1-0 and another victory will take them towards a series win.

The first T20 saw Scotland Women recording a victory by 57 runs owing to a splendid bowling performance. Opting to bat first, the team put up a total of 135 runs in 20 overs. Molly Barbour Smith was the top scorer with 42 runs off 29 balls.

Chasing the score, the Netherlands were restricted to only 78 runs. No batter scored even 30 runs. Olivia Bell was the top wicket-taker for Scotland with three wickets.

For the Netherlands to do well on Wednesday, it is important for the batters including Robin Schmidt and Merel Dekeling to step up.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands Women U-19 and Scotland Women U-19, here is everything you need to know:

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Telecast

Netherlands Women U-19 vs Scotland Women U-19 game will not be telecast in India.

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Live Streaming

The NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Match Details

Netherlands Women U-19 and Scotland Women U-19 will play against each other at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht at 2:30 PM IST on August 10, Wednesday.

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Merel Dekeling

Vice-Captain – Robyn van Oosterom

Suggested Playing XI for NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ailsa Lister

Batters: Molly Barbour Smith, Olivia Bell, Robin Schmidt

All-rounders: Merel Dekeling, Nayma Shaikh, Els Keppel, Robyn van Oosterom

Bowlers: Maryam Faisal, K Fraser, Nidhi Patil

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Probable XIs:

Netherlands Women U-19: Merel Dekeling, Rosalie Lawrence, Kristine Smits (WK), Robin Schmidt, Myrthe van den Raad, Els Keppel, Robyn van Oosterom, Mahdiya Kidwai, Nidhi Patil, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Phebe Molkenboer.

Scotland Women U-19: Nayma Shaikh, Ailsa Lister (WK), Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham, Niamh Robertson Jack, Molly Paton, Maryam Faisal, K Fraser, Olivia Bell, Molly Barbour Smith, Darcey Carter.

