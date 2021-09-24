NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Group B Qualifier 1 between Netherlands XI vs Austria September 24, 02:30 PM IST

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Netherlands XI vs Austria: An upbeat Netherlands XI (NED XI) will look to triumph over of a confident Austria (AUT) side in Qualifier 1 match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 at the Cartama Cricket Oval in Malaga on Friday, September 24.

Both the teams have been phenomenal in the tournament so far. However, the Sebastiaan Braat-led NED XI wrapped up things at the top of the points table in the league stage of ECC T10, whereas opponents Austria ended at the second spot on the standings. Netherlands XI beat Austria twice easily in the group stages and the only side to overcome the Austrians so far. Netherlands XI played eight matches in this season where they won seven matches, while Austria, played the same number of games but won six at the end of league stages.

With stakes high, both sides will be eyeing for a positive result in this match.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands XI vs Austria; here is everything you need to know:

NED XI vs AUT Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecasted in India.

NED XI vs AUT Live Streaming

The NED XI vs AUT match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED XI vs AUT Match Details

The Group B Qualifier 1 match of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Friday, September 24. The game will kick off at 02:30 PM IST.

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Clayton Floyd

Vice-Captain: Sebastiaan Braat

Suggested Playing XI for NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Abrar Bilal

Batters: Boris Gorlee, Iqbal Hossain, Musa Ahmad, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Clayton Floyd, Sebastiaan Braat, Mark Simpson-Parker

Bowlers: Ryan Klein, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin

NED XI vs AUT Probable XIs:

Netherlands XI: Asad Zulfiqar (WK), Victor Lubbers, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Niels Etman, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma

Austria: Zeeshan Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Mirza Ahsan, Noor Khan, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Abrar Bilal (WK), Shahil Momin, Aqib Iqbal, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here