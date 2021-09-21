NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 21, 02:30 PM IST

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Netherlands XI and Austria: The seventh Group B fixture of the ECC T10 2021 will see the Netherlands XI squaring off against Austria. The highly-anticipated match will be played on September 21, Tuesday at 02:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval. Netherlands XI and Austria are expected to produce a thrilling game of cricket as both the teams got off to similar starts in the competition.

Netherlands XI were phenomenal in their first match as they defeated Romania by 34 runs. The team followed it up with another victory over Portugal by 20 runs. In both the matches, Netherlands XI delivered an all-round performance as both their bowling and batting unit were at their fluent best. With four points under their belt, the team is currently second in the points table.

Austria, on the other hand, are atop in the ECC T10 2021 standings. Just like Netherlands XI, Austria also secured victory in their first two league matches. The team defeated Romania and Hungary in their first two games by 89 runs and seven wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands XI and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

NED XI vs AUT Telecast

Netherlands XI vs Austria match will not be televised in India.

NED XI vs AUT Live Streaming

Netherlands XI vs Austria match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED XI vs AUT Match Details

Cartama Oval will host the Group B fixture on September 21, Tuesday at 02:30 PM IST.

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Clayton Floyd

Vice-Captain- Razmal Shigiwal

Suggested Playing XI for NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abrar Bilal

Batsmen: Navjit Singh, Razmal Shigiwal, Musa Ahmad

All-rounders: Mark Simpson Parker, Clayton Floyd, Zeeshan Goraya, Abdullah Akbarjan

Bowlers: Sahel Zadran, Julian De-Mey, Aqib Iqbal

NED XI vs AUT Probable XIs:

Netherlands XI: Olivier Elenbaas, Niels Etman, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Victor Lubbers, Asad Zulfiqar, Musa Ahmad, Max Hoornweg, Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Julian De Mey

Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdullah Akbarjan, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Abrar Bilal, Mirza Ahsan, Shahil Momin

