NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 Championship Week Match no. 8 Between Netherlands-XI vs England-XI, October 5, 04:30 PM IST

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 Championship Week between Netherlands-XI and England-XI: Netherlands-XI lock horns with England-XI in the eighth match of the European Cricket Series (ECC) T10 Championship Week, on Tuesday, October 5. The Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain will host this game, which will commence at 04:30 PM IST.

Both sides won the finals of their respective groups; head into Championship Week as the favourites to claim the trophy. The English and the Dutch teams have made good starts here as well. Netherlands-XI won both of their opening games comprehensively, they first beat Spain by a 90 run-margin, before pulling off a 34-run victory against Italy in the second game. However, Austria beat them by 48-runs earlier today.

On the other hand, England-XI carried on right from where they left things in the Group-C final against Italy. They started off on a positive note in the opening game of the Champions Week, by handing a 93-run defeat to Spain.

As two heavyweights meet in this much-anticipated contest, it will be interesting to see which team triumphs on the other.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands-XI and England-XI; here is everything you need to know:

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Telecast

Netherlands-XI vs England-XI match will not be televised in India.

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Live Streaming

FanCode holds the rights for live streaming Netherlands-XI vs England-XI match.

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Match Details

The match between Netherlands-XI and England-XI will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, October 5, at 04:30 PM IST.

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Clayton Floyd

Vice-Captain: Dan Lincoln

Suggested Playing XI for NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Boris Gorlee, Harrison Ward, Musa Ahmad

All-rounders: Clayton Floyd, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Sebastiaan Braat

Bowlers: Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Max Uttley

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Probable XIs:

Netherlands-XI: Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Aryan Dutt, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Shariz Ahmad, Viv Kingma

England-XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C, WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Max Uttley

