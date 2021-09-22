NED XI vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 22, 6:30 pm IST

NED XI vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Netherlands XI and Hungary: Netherlands XI will play against Hungary in their next match in the ECC T10 2021 tournament The Group B fixture will be played at the Cartama Oval on September 22, Wednesday, from 6:30 pm IST. Both the teams will be playing their first match against each other in the T10 Championship on Wednesday.

Netherlands XI has so far won all four of their league matches. They are currently atop the standings with eight points to their credit. The Netherlands is coming into the game against Hungary after defeating Romania in their most recent match by a massive 102 runs.

On the other hand, Hungary is sitting in third place. The team has performed decently as they have won two league games while losing as many matches. With four points under their belt, they are third in the points table. Unlike the Netherlands, Hungary lost their last match as they were outplayed by Romania by five runs.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands XI and Hungary; here is everything you need to know:

NED XI vs HUN Telecast

Netherlands XI vs Hungary game will not be broadcasted in India.

NED XI vs HUN Live Streaming

Netherlands XI vs Hungary match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

NED XI vs HUN Match Details

The 14th Group B match between Netherlands XI and Hungary will be hosted at the Cartama Oval on September 22, Wednesday at 6:30 pm IST.

NED XI vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal

Vice-Captain: Clayton Floyd

Suggested Playing XI for NED XI vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Batters: Safi Zahir, Marc Ahuja, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee

All-rounders: Clayton Floyd, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: Salman Khan, Julain De Mey, Ryan Klein

NED XI vs HUN Probable XIs:

Netherlands XI: Musa Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Boris Gorlee, Niels Etman, Vivian Kingma, Julain De Mey, Ryan Klein, Navjit Singh, Clayton Floyd, Sebastiaan Braat (c)

Hungary: Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (c), Safi Zahir, Harsh Mandhyan, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Satyadeep Aswathnarayan (wk), Sandeep Mohandas

