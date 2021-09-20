NED XI vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 20, 8:30 pm IST

NED XI vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Netherlands XI and Portugal: The fifth Group B fixture of the ECC T10 2021 will see Netherlands XI face Portugal. The match will take place on September 20, Monday, at 8:30 pm IST. Both Netherlands XI and Portugal will be playing their second encounter of the day against each other.

Netherlands XI are deemed as one of the favorites to lift the coveted T10 trophy. The team has a strong and balanced squad. As Netherlands XI features a handful of international stars too in their line-up, fans can expect the team to deliver a memorable performance.

Portugal are ranked 52 in the T20I team ranking by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Most of the Portuguese players have been active in the European Cricket Series (ECS) in the recent past and thus have some experience under their belt.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands XI and Portugal; here is what you need to know:

NED XI vs POR Telecast

Netherlands XI vs Portugal match will not be televised in India.

NED XI vs POR Live Streaming

Netherlands XI vs Portugal match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED XI vs POR Match Details

Cartama Oval will host the fifth Group B fixture on September 20, Monday at 8:30 pm IST.

NED XI vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Clayton Floyd

Vice-Captain: Amir Zaib

Suggested Playing XI for NED XI vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Francoise Stoman

Batsmen: Navjit Singh, Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib, Musa Ahmad

All-rounders: Najam Shahzad, Clayton Floyd, Mian Shahid

Bowlers: Md Siraj Nippo, Julian De-Mey, Junaid Khan

NED XI vs POR Probable XIs:

Netherlands XI: Clayton Floyd, Victor Lubbers, Boris Gorlee, Julian De Mey, Asad Zulfiqar, Musa Ahmad, Olivier Elenbaas, Niels Etman, Ryan Klein, Max Hoornweg, Navjit Singh

Portugal: Najam Shahzad, Mian Shahid, Azhar Andani, Sharon Gomez, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nippo, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan

