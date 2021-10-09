NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match between Netherlands XI vs Spain, October 8, 12:30 pm IST

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 match between Netherlands XI and Spain: Netherlands XI will square off against Spain in the third Eliminator of the ongoing European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval, Spain, on Friday, October 8. The match between Netherlands XI and Spain is not broadcasted in India but fans can follow the fixture on FanCode app and it will kick off at 12:30 pm (IST).

The last time the Netherlands XI and Spain faced each other, the Dutch team hammered the Spanish side by 90 runs and they will hope to emulate the same feat today.

Netherlands XI have ten out of 15 matches they have played so far in the ECC T10. On the other hand, Netherlands XI’s opponent, Spain have won eight matches out of 15 games they have played.

Ahead of the third eliminator match of ECC T10, which will be played between Netherlands XI and Spain, here is everything you need to know:

NED-XI vs SPA Telecast

The match between Netherlands XI and Spain will not be televised in India.

NED-XI vs SPA Live Streaming

The match between Netherlands XI and Spain will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED-XI vs SPA Match Details

The match between Netherlands XI and Spain will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Friday, October 8, at 12:30 pm IST.

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Clayton Floyd

Vice-Captain: Atif Mehmood

Suggested Playing XI for NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batters: Hamza Saleem, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Jack Perman

All-rounders: Atif Mehmood, Clayton Floyd, Sebastiaan Braat

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Ravi Panchal, Ryan Klein

NED-XI vs SPA Probable XIs:

Netherlands XI Predicted Playing XI: Victor Lubbers, Sebastiaan Braat©, Ratha Alphonse(wk), Olivier Elenbaas, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Viv Kingma, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee

Spain Predicted Playing XI: Hamza Saleem, Christian Munoz-Mills©, Kuldeep Lal, Zulqarnain Haider, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja, Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed(wk), Jack Perman

