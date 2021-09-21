NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers Match No. 3 between Netherlands U19 vs Scotland U19, Sep 21, 02:00 PM IST

NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers match between Netherlands U19 and Scotland U19: The Netherlands U19 will square off against Scotland U19 in the third match of the ICC U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers tournament 2021 on Tuesday, September 21. The game will be played at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground, in Almeria Spain and starts at 02:00 PM IST.

The Netherlands U19 team have been one of the most consistent performers in the U-19 circuit and were brilliant in the opening game, defeating Ireland U19 side convincingly. The Dutch side scored 179 and their bowlers came to the rescue to bundle out the opposition for 146 with six overs to spare.

Meanwhile, it was a cakewalk for the Scottish side as they defeated Jersey U19 comprehensively by eight-wickets in their opening game. After asked to bowl first, the Scotland bowlers were brilliant as they bowled out the opposition for just 107 in 42 overs. In the chase, Gabriel Gallman Findlay’s unbeaten 59-run knock helped them across the line in the 22nd over.

With the convincing wins both sides will look to repeat their performances in this game as well.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands U19 and Scotland U19; here is everything you need to know:

NED-Y vs SCO-Y Telecast

Netherlands U19 vs Scotland U19 match will not be televised in India.

NED-Y vs SCO-Y Live Streaming

Netherlands U19 vs Scotland U19 match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED-Y vs SCO-Y Match Details

The third match of the ICC U19 CWC European qualifiers will be played between Netherlands U19 and Scotland U19 at the Desert Springs Club, Almeria, Spain on Tuesday, September 21, at 02:00 PM IST.

NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shariz Ahmad

Vice-Captain: Udit Nashier

Suggested Playing XI for NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Charlie Tear

Batters: Dietmar Hennop, Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Shirase Raoul Rasool

All-rounders: Shariz Ahmad, Olly Davidson, Udit Nashier

Bowlers: Charlie Peet, Aryan Dutt, Sean Fischer Keogh

NED-Y vs SCO-Y Probable XIs:

Netherlands U19: Vikramjit Singh (C), Shirase Raoul Rasool, Aryan Dutt, Lucas del Bianco (WK), Shariz Ahmad, Pierre Jacod, Debrup Dasgupta, Dietmar Hennop, Udit Nashier, Mees van Vliet, Tazeem Chaudry Ali

Scotland U19: Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Charlie Tear (WK), Tomas Mackintosh, Rafay Khan, Sam Elstone, Charlie Peet (C), Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis, Jamie Cairns, Olly Davidson, Sean Fischer Keogh

