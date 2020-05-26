Need 20 Wickets to Win a Test and India's Bowlers are Extraordinary: Karsan Ghavri

Former India fast-bowler Karsan Ghavri was part of a national team set up that boasted some big names in Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna, Bishan Singh Bedi and S Venkataraghavan.
A stalwart of the 1970s, Ghavri has praised Team India for their consistency in multi-national events despite them failing to lift any such trophy since 2013. Ghavri feels people of the country are so used to winning trophies that a semi-final or a final berth just doesn't work with them anymore.
After winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, India have gone on to lose the final of 2014 WT20 and semi-final of 2016 WT20. The 'Men in Blue' also tasted defeat in the semi-finals of 2015 World Cup and 2019 World Cup respectively. They were also defeated by Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final as well.
"But the Indian team is reaching the knockouts, right? See, over the years, right since 1983, we have entered so many finals, so many trophies we have won," Ghavri was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
"I think it's the habit of winning trophies which we have developed over the years, because of which we are not content as long as we do not have a trophy in hand - even if that means we tend to overlook the fact that the Indian team has done so well to reach the final four or final two.
"Playing all nine teams and topping the group in a World Cup is no mean feat," he added.
The former fast bowler picked out Jasprit Bumrah for special praise and admitted the battery of pacers India possesses is something that he had never imagined would be possible. Ghavri assisted and shared the new ball with the legendary Kapil Dev when the Haryana Hurricane was a newcomer.
“India has the best fast bowling attack in the world, which is extraordinary,” Ghavri said.
“Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar... you cannot go wrong with these guys. They’ve been performing extremely well. To win a Test match, you need to take 20 wickets and due to these bowlers, India have been able to do so regularly and effectively.”
Earlier this year, Bumrah won the Polly Umrigar Award, for being at the forefront of India’s fast bowling contingent’s rise, playing a pivotal role in all three formats. Ghavri remembers spotting a young Bumrah years ago, and believes his rise is almost second to none.
“In the beginning, when he started playing Ranji Trophy for Gujarat. No one thought he would scale the peak he has because he had this unconventional action like Malinga,” he says.
“He’s an extremely different bowler; he is no Dennis Lille or a Michael Holding. He’s worked extremely hard to reach where he has because with that sort of action, for Bumrah to maintain the kind of accuracy he has, is commendable. I never thought a fast bowler could have the kind of variety Bumrah has.”
“Initially, people thought he could only bowl inswingers, but today he can make the ball go away. Besides, he can bowl the best yorkers. He executes it nine out of ten times, which is something I thought I’d never see from an Indian bowler. He’s got a threatening bouncer and at the same time, an excellent slower bouncer. He’s the perfect all-round fast-bowling package.”
The former left arm pacer, considered to be the first of his kind to play for India believes Jaydev Unadkat should have followed the likes of Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Irfan Pathan.
“Age might be a factor in his selection but I think Jaydev Unadkat deserves a shot. He’s been quite consistent in the last few years. The way he bowled last season, each and every game he was among the wickets. I feel he should be given one more chance, if not in Test cricket then definitely in ODIs and T20Is,” Ghavri says.
Ghavri also heaped praise on former India opener Sunil Gavaskar and stated he played during a very tough era for batsmen when fast-bowlers used to rule the roost.
