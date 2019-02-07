Need More Batsmen to Perform Like Babar Azam to Win Overseas, Says Malik

Loading...
Pakistan ended the tour of South Africa with a 27-run win in the third T20I in Centurion, finishing the three-match series 1-2. Prior to the T20Is, they had lost the ODI and the Test series as well.
Malik was impressed with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, but said Pakistan needed young batsmen to step up if they have to do better overseas.
"Shaheen Afridi is a remarkable find for Pakistan. He's got talent and is improving day by day. Having him in our team is a great sign. I have seen him bowling in nets and he tries to learn different variations. I am still trying to find out how we keep finding these fast bowlers," he said at the presentation ceremony.
"We want more batsmen who can take Pakistan cricket to another level. We have seen Babar Azam and Imam impress. We need more guys to perform like that to compete overseas. The board has been investing a lot and it kept giving opportunities. It is just not about getting chances, but Babar has developed his game and it's the same with Imam. I hope the other guys learn from them."
Malik rued missed opportunities in the first two T20Is but said the tour was a learning curve for the youngsters.
"A win will always give you satisfaction," he said. "Youngsters have learned a lot from this tour. We broke in crunch situations and we need to improve there. If we look at the three T20 games, we could have won the first two but these things happen in cricket. The important thing is how you come back from it, and if you face the same situation in future, how you handle crunch situations."
South Africa's stand-in captain David Miller was also named Player of the Series for his 88 runs in three matches, including a match-winning 65* in the second game. He conceded that captaincy was 'testing', but was glad to win the series against the No. 1 T20I side in the world.
"We came out and showed our class in all three formats," he said. "Tonight was a disappointing result, but really chuffed with the series win. Captaincy was really enjoyable - it tested me a bit but the guys made it easy. I was supported well by management and players. You always look at where you go wrong or right, and there are things I can do differently. Hopefully I learn from those things. Guys have really put their hands up to compete against the best T20 team in the world, and beaten them as well. There is a lot of depth in South African cricket."
