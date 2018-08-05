Need to Apply Ourselves With the Bat, Says Virat Kohli After Edgbaston Loss

Loading...
No one except Kohli seemed to have any clue on how to handle the English bowling, with Pandya's 31 being the highest score after Kohli's 149 and 51 in the two innings.
"Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly and we need to take the positives and move forward. There is a lot to learn from the lower order in the first innings, Ishant and Umesh got stuck in the middle. There is no hiding from this game; we need to be positive, relentless," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
The Indian captain though praised England for their relentless performance and said his team was made to work hard for the runs.
"It was a great game of cricket. Glad to be a part of such an exciting Test match; there were a couple of moments when we came back. A team like England is relentless, they made us work very hard for our runs," he said.
Talking about his innings, Kohli said it would have been the best had India won the game.
"From the team's point of view, my innings in the first innings is right up there, perhaps second after the knock in Adelaide. Had we won it would have been the best. We need to think how to regroup and get back for the next match. Test cricket is my favourite format, there is nothing better than testing yourselves over five days and I hope the fans like it too," he said.
England skipper Joe Root praised his team for their clinical performance, saying that the bowlers did a fantastic job.
"It has been a fantastic team performance despite the ups and downs the credit must go to the bowling unit more than anything. The easy thing to do is to criticize the batters, but it isn't easy taking 20 wickets on a pitch like this. Coming into today, it was going to be stiff challenge and we knew that if we stayed calm throughout, we would give ourselves the best chance to win. I felt quite calm, might not have appeared to be but it is something I need to work on."
Root too praised Test cricket, saying it remains special to be part of such thrilling victories.
"That is what the atmosphere is all about, this is why Test cricket is this special - it throws up so many things through the day and we did a good job in staying calm and kept believing in each other. We were really good in staying quite calm, trusting the stuff that worked for us previously and we made sure we didn't get ahead of ourselves."
He called on his team to keep the intensity high and not let the guard down for the remaining Test matches.
"After three days of fantastic cricket from both sides it gives us a lot of confidence going into the next game. Sam Curran has a great amount of skill, very exciting and promising cricketer. It is easy to make an emotional decision right now, but we need to sit outside and decide for Lord's depending on the surface.," he said.
20-year-old Sam Curran was named man-of-the-match and he said it all felt like a dream.
"I can't take it all at the moment. It feels like I'm dreaming. I'm sure I'll sleep well tonight coz I didn't get any last night. Lucky for Stokesy, he got an awesome start and turned it around. To be honest, I tried to learn a bit from Virat. Met Kumar the other day in the hotel and he spoke to me a bit about batting with the tail. Playing Test cricket in front of this crowd, with these guys I have grown up watching," he said.
First Published: August 5, 2018, 8:15 AM IST