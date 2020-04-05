Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Need to Build a Method to Win Games: Sri Lanka Coach Mickey Arthur

Sri Lanka will be looking to add another World T20 title to their kitty after winning it in 2014.

Cricketnext Staff |April 5, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
Need to Build a Method to Win Games: Sri Lanka Coach Mickey Arthur

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur feels the T20 squad needs some adjustments and a method to win games, ahead of the World Cup later this year.

"Our T20 side is still going to take some fine-tuning and this was amplified against a very strong West Indies team that simply had too much power for us," Arthur said in a chat with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) media unit.

"I think the most important thing is building a method to win games based on the resources that you have at your disposal and then making sure that the players are under no illusion as to what that method is based on our strengths," he said.

Sri Lanka will be looking to add another World T20 title to their kitty after winning it in 2014.

Sri Lanka lost to West Indies in two Twenty20 Internationals last month.

Arthur took over the reins in December and his toughest test yet awaited in a two-match home series against England, but that was called off last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was really disappointing not playing the Test series against England although this will be played at a later date," said Arthur, who has also coached South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

"We had just worked out a brand that we knew would be successful against all teams, and I just hope that the momentum that we had built up will not be lost with our Test team when we start up again," he said.

"We have some very realistic goals with our Test team and believe that we have now the players and gameplans to have success both at home and abroad in the future."

