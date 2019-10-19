Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

71/3 (23.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

MIN. 67.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS PNG

live
BER BER
PNG PNG

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 6: KEN VS SCO

upcoming
KEN KEN
SCO SCO

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 7: JER VS NIG

upcoming
JER JER
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Need to Build a Team Culture Where We Make Right Decisions: Azhar Ali

There are a lot of changes going about in Pakistan cricket at the moment, with the entire new coaching team in place. Not only that, on Friday Sarfaraz Ahmed was stripped from the post of captaincy in all the three formats while the reigns of the Test team and T20I team were handed to Azhar Ali and Babar Azam.

Cricketnext Staff |October 19, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Need to Build a Team Culture Where We Make Right Decisions: Azhar Ali

There are a lot of changes going about in Pakistan cricket at the moment, with the entire new coaching team in place. Not only that, on Friday Sarfaraz Ahmed was stripped from the post of captaincy in all the three formats while the reigns of the Test team and T20I team were handed to Azhar Ali and Babar Azam.

Pakistan are due to fly to Australia next week, for a three T20I and two Test series. New Test skipper Ali is hopeful for a good performance and wants to leave a legacy behind.

"There could be no greater honour," Azhar said. "This is an opportunity for me to leave a legacy.

“The amount of cricket I have played for Pakistan, the next four-five years are very important for me both as a player and a captain. The Test championship is going to start and the Australia tour too; it's going to be tough but it's also an opportunity.

“Right now, we are No.7 in the (Test) rankings, so we have a fair distance to travel. The teams we'll play in the Test Championship will almost all be higher ranked than us. So there are many challenges, but it's also a great opportunity to play fearless, exciting cricket and get the desired results.

“It's also an opportunity to give new players a chance. Unless we bring in new players we don't know of their capability, so it's a great chance for the youngsters to come in and perform. It could be an exciting time for Pakistan cricket."

Ali also talked about bringing in a strong culture within the team that would bring positive results for them.

"We need to build a team culture wherein we make the right decisions under pressure and stay calm. We need to take positive options and empower players to take their own decisions when they're in those situations.

“This is something that I've learned from my own cricket, and I'll try to do better. We can't tell players everything, so we should teach them to take better decisions and once that happens, the results will follow."

The new skipper also believes that having Misbah-ul-Haq as the coach will have added benefits since the former has played a lot of cricket with the new coach.

"I've played a lot of cricket with Misbah and under him too, so we have an understanding that has been prevalent for many years. Second, the chairman and Misbah bhai have given me the clear that I have provide most inputs.

“What's easy in this is that earlier if you had to ask the selectors for something, you and the head coach had to decide first and then if the selectors didn't agree, then you would struggle. But now if we make the decision then it's as good as done given that our chief selector is our head coach as well.

“The problems we are facing on the ground, or me personally as a captain, he will have an idea of all that, so it will be easier.”

Azhar AliPakistan vs AustraliaSarfaraz Ahmed

Related stories

Pakistan Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed; Babar Azam & Azhar Ali Named Captains for T20Is & Tests
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 2:12 PM IST

Pakistan Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed; Babar Azam & Azhar Ali Named Captains for T20Is & Tests

SLC Should Share Expenses if it Wants Pakistan to Host Home Test Series in UAE: PCB
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 11:36 AM IST

SLC Should Share Expenses if it Wants Pakistan to Host Home Test Series in UAE: PCB

Pakistan Coach Misbah-ul-Haq Disappointed With Attitude of Some Senior Players
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 11:38 AM IST

Pakistan Coach Misbah-ul-Haq Disappointed With Attitude of Some Senior Players

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SCO v KEN
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

NIG v JER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more