Cricketnext Staff |November 25, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
Need to Convert Nineties, Seventies & Fifties Into Two Hundreds & Hundreds: Root

England lost convincingly against New Zealand, and had no answer to New Zealand’s 615/9. But England did have a chance to come back in the match when they were 277/4 in the first innings. It is then that the English side suffered a mini-collapse and were bundled out for 353. Joe Root admitted to the problem of not being able to capitalize on the start.

"We missed an opportunity, if we're being brutally honest," he said. "You look at the two [first] innings in comparison: two of their guys went on and made really big contributions. We had a couple of guys play really well, but could have done with making those big scores - making a score over 450, really.

"That was a big opportunity for us that we missed. There were probably a lot of similarities where we had them four or five down for the score where we finished on day one… the difference being they had a guy with a double-hundred and someone support him with a hundred.

"We had three guys [Stokes, Joe Denly and Rory Burns] play very well. [I'm] not trying to take anything away from our boys - we played extremely well, we just have to do it for longer, do more of it, and make those nineties, seventies and fifties into two hundreds and hundreds."

There was a lot of talk before the Test, about how the English team wanted to changed their approach towards batting and spend more time on the crease. Root said that this was a work in progress.

"It's not going to happen overnight," Root admitted. "It's quite different to the style of cricket we've had to play in our own conditions of late, so it is going to take a little bit of time. There are areas that we can address, and get better at, and we'll have to look at very quickly.

"We have to be honest with ourselves, not panic, not think that it's the end of the world, and make sure that we continue to work really hard. It's a mentality thing more than a technical thing - it's a mindset thing. So trying to harness that early and trying to learn from mistakes like this game and move on very quickly from it… if we can do that, then we'll see rapid improvement.

"I can't fault the effort from the guys. I think we tried extremely hard. It's very easy to look too in-depth at the things we could have done better and not give credit to the opposition, who played very well."

