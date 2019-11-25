Need to Convert Nineties, Seventies & Fifties Into Two Hundreds & Hundreds: Root
England lost convincingly against New Zealand, and had no answer to New Zealand’s 615/9. But England did have a chance to come back in the match when they were 277/4 in the first innings. It is then that the English side suffered a mini-collapse and were bundled out for 353. Joe Root admitted to the problem of not being able to capitalize on the start.
Need to Convert Nineties, Seventies & Fifties Into Two Hundreds & Hundreds: Root
England lost convincingly against New Zealand, and had no answer to New Zealand’s 615/9. But England did have a chance to come back in the match when they were 277/4 in the first innings. It is then that the English side suffered a mini-collapse and were bundled out for 353. Joe Root admitted to the problem of not being able to capitalize on the start.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS All Fixtures
Team Rankings