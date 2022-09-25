'Need to Drop KL Rahul' - Cricket Fans Disappointed after KL Rahul Departs For One

Indian opener KL Rahul departed after scoring just one run off four balls in the third and final T20I against Australia at Hyderabad. He went for a pull shot on Daniel Sams’ delivery but ball hit the top edge and went in air behind the keeper. Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade did no mistake and caught an easy catch.

Following Rahul’s dismissal, cricket fans lashed out at him for not performing well in important matches. His fans were left disappointed as they criticised him for not batting well in pressure situations and getting out cheaply everytime.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions on KL Rahul’s form and his dismissal:

One user was left disappointed as the tweet read, “Has Kl Rahul ever performed when put into pressure ? Such a disappointing player man. I’m tired.”

Has Kl Rahul ever performed when put into pressure ? Such a disappointing player man. I'm tired. — ` (@FourOverthrows) September 25, 2022

Another user said that KL Rahul’s choking performance has now become a permanent thing in life.

3 things are permanent in life • Birth

• Death

• KL Rahul choking in an important match — AKHIL MAHAJAN (@jammu_aala) September 25, 2022

Most of the cricket fans stated that KL Rahul never plays well in important matches and he is seen in form only in an inconsequential match.

Can’t trust KL Rahul ever. Will hit some runs in an inconsequential match to seal his place in the matches of consequence. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 23, 2022

“As usual KL Rahul never plays in important match.

He is choker himself…,” a fan tweeted.

Fans were seen disappointed as they lashed at him saying that Rahul’s contribution is 0 in matches.

KL Rahul in matches :

•Have such a presence on field that nobody notices he's actually there

• Open the match and then get out after playing 5 balls.

All in all, 0 contribution. — Nishant Jaiswal (@_nishantj_) September 25, 2022

“Is there any Indian cricket fan who expects match winning performance from KL Rahul? If No then why he is still in the team for God sake he is already 30+ and we can’t wait any longer for his hidden talent to come out. Honest Answers Only,” a fan tweeted.

Is there any Indian cricket fan who expects match winning performance from KL Rahul?

If No then why he is still in the team for God sake he is already 30+ and we can't wait any longer for his hidden talent to come out.

Honest Answers Only.#INDvAUS — Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) September 25, 2022

Well, there was disappointment among the fans but they also stated that it is the time when team India needs to think about KL Rahul and further should be dropped from T20 World Cup squad.

We need to drop KL Rahul if we want to win t 20 world cup#INDvAUS https://t.co/rz8ZXr1Kri — keyur india (@BB15_fanclub) September 25, 2022

“Indian selectors need to understand that KL Rahul cant be given as many opportunities as Virat Kohli. I wonder what KL rahul has done to deserve this honour.”

Indian selectors need to understand that KL Rahul cant be given as many opportunities as Virat Kohli. I wonder what KL rahul has done to deserve this honour.#IndVsaus3rdt20 #bcci #IndiavsAustralia #KLRahul — Dr. Archisman Basu (Archie) (@ArchismanBasu8) September 25, 2022

Off late, Rahul has been out form. He has played some good knocks on and off but he lacks consistency. In the first T20I against Australia at Mohali, he did manage to score 55 off 35 but then in second T20I he went back by just scoring 10 runs.

Moving ahead to the series against South Africa, it will be very crucial to see how Rahul performs because his form will be really important for India in T20 World Cup.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here