Need to Find a Way to Get Wickets in ODIs - Rabada

However, with the ODI World Cup fast approaching the South African fast bowler believes there is scope for improvement and that must 'find a way to get wickets in one-day cricket.'
"There always is (room for improvement)," Rabada said ahead of the third ODI in Durban. "This game always finds a way to humble you. My personal desire is to keep exploring. I am an exploring kind of guy.
"The one area I would like to improve on in my one-day (game). I just need to find a way to get wickets in one-day cricket.”
Rabada has been in fine form with the ball through 2018 and 2019 and his self-assessment is indicative of his high standards.
He’s averaged 23.28 across all formats since South Africa's home campaign against Zimbabwe in September, yet feels like he hasn't quite found his stride until now.
"I’ve felt that I’ve been struggling since Zimbabwe, and I have been finding it hard. I was finding that I wasn’t really clicking," he said.
"Although I was still getting wickets, it’s not the best that I’ve felt. I just felt like, at the crease, I was weak. I felt weak. You fight a lot of demons in your head, more than anything. It’s been a huge learning curve for me.
"I’ve just tried to stick my head down, and try and get back to where I was, or try and exceed where I was. I’ve learnt that this game isn’t easy, but I am happy with this (form), and I am going to try and run with it and see where I can add more.”
Rabada’s rapid rise has meant there has been added pressure right from the start and adopting an uncomplicated set-up has helped his performances in the Sri Lanka series.
"It felt like things were clicking much better than they were (in the second ODI in Centurion). I felt like I was running in better, and I didn’t really mind where the ball was going, to be honest. I just ran in.
"I have never been as free as I was in my debut game. There is expectation that comes (with his performances since), then there is a bit of pressure. But this is a pressurised environment, and you are supposed to deal with it,” he said.
"The more you play, the quicker you figure out things better. Because if ever you go through things like this, you know how to fix it. You know what to do. Some people learn it as they start playing, and some learn it at the end of their careers. So that’s the challenge for me, to see how quickly can I learn about myself.”
First Published: March 9, 2019, 6:49 PM IST