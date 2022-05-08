'Need to go Back to The Drawing Board': Kane Williamson Positive SRH Will Overcome Mid-season Slump

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson admitted his team was outplayed by Royal Challengers Bangalore with their mid-season slump extending to now four defeats in a row. On Sunday, SRH suffered a 67-run thrashing at the hands of RCB after being bowled out for 125 in chase of 193 at the Wankhede Stadium.

It’s been a strange season for SRH who began their campaign with two defeats in a row before storming into the top-four thanks to five consecutive wins that included a nine-wicket win over RCB whom they skittled for 68. Incidentally, that was their last win before the onset of slump.

Consequently, they have dropped down to the bottom half of the points table and need to arrest this slide if they harbour hopes of making it to the playoffs. There’s a break of five days before SRH will return to action next weekend and Williamson wants the team to redraw their plans.

“It’s been quite a challenge for us, we need to come up with ways to reverse that pressure and turnaround," Williamson said after the match on Sunday. “These have been par totals, the batting has been quality but as a unit there are areas to touch on. I think earlier in the competition when there was assistance with the new ball we were certainly very threatening, so we need to go back to the drawing board as we have a little gap between the next game. We will have to get a bit more creative and come up with ways to change the momentum."

He added, “Today we were outplayed, RCB are a really strong side, in fact all teams are strong. For us it’s about looking to stay calm. We do need to improve, but don’t need to overthink. The margins are always fine, but we need to show signs of improvement."

Williamson is positive SRH will learn from their latest setback. “A lot of learning, we were outplayed like I said, but we do have a gap. So it’s important for us to reassess and we need to be clear how we target our next matches and take it positively," he said.

SRH have also been hit hard by injuries to their key players. Allrounder Washington Sundar has twice injured his finger while T Natarajan and Marco Jansen are also yet to regain full fitness.

Williamson is still not sure of the timeline when the duo will be available for selection again. “I’m not sure exactly, but I think they are recovering pretty well. Certainly hoping to see them again soon," he said.

