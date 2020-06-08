Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Need to Play More Ranji Matches to Break Into Test Team: Yuzvendra Chahal

It's been almost three years since Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the Indian team and started performing well for the side. He has, since then established himself as a strike bowler in limited-overs formats. But despite his success in the shorter formats, he is yet to play a Test for India.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
In a chat with Hindustan Times, Chahal revealed that he will have to perform domestically in the longer format to get selected into the Indian side.

"Test cricket is the most challenging. In recent years, Ashwin bhai and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) plus Kuldeep have done well for India," he said.

"I too want to play Tests but for that I need to play more red-ball cricket at domestic level. I have played just 31 first-class games. I need to spend more time bowling in Ranji Trophy perhaps and also make an impression."

Having taken over from the likes of R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, Chahal wants to go on and emulate their feats.

"I played with Bhajji paaji for three years in the Mumbai Indians. He has been a great influence. I have learnt from him how to be aggressive as a spinner and attack the batsman.

"Ashwin bhai is a consistent bowler. I hope I can follow in their footsteps and serve India for a long period."

Chahal also talked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and how the duo manage to inspire him.

"Both are legends. I have played U-15 cricket with Virat paaji. He is exceptional when it comes to discipline, setting an example and motivating others. Even if I am being hit by a batsman, Virat turns to me and talks me out of that negative mindset.

"That rapport is also there when we play for RCB. Virat and Rohit bhai are like elder brothers. Both have achieved so much for India. They inspire all of us."

