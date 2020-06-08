Need to Play More Ranji Matches to Break Into Test Team: Yuzvendra Chahal
It's been almost three years since Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the Indian team and started performing well for the side. He has, since then established himself as a strike bowler in limited-overs formats. But despite his success in the shorter formats, he is yet to play a Test for India.
Need to Play More Ranji Matches to Break Into Test Team: Yuzvendra Chahal
It's been almost three years since Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the Indian team and started performing well for the side. He has, since then established himself as a strike bowler in limited-overs formats. But despite his success in the shorter formats, he is yet to play a Test for India.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings