Need to Set Our Own Template, Don't Have to Follow What Others Are Doing: Rohit Sharma

India T20I captain Rohit Sharma hopes to set a new template for the team alongside new head coach Rahul Dravid. Both Rohit and Dravid will be leading India into their respective roles full time from the home series against New Zealand that gets underway from Wednesday in Jaipur.

Virat Kohli (ex-T20I captain) and Ravi Shastri (ex-head coach) have left their roles post India’s early exit from the T20 World Cup in UAE. The duo forged a formidable partnership as captain-coach winning across the globe but the biggest criticism of their tenure was the absence of an ICC title.

Rohit hopes to end that wait that but acknowledges there are ‘holes’ in the team and addressing them will be a big challenge.

“We haven’t won ICC tournaments but we have played well as a teams, there are little holes we need to fill. That will be our biggest challenge as a team. We have to create our own template and not follow any other team," said Rohit on eve of the first T20I against New Zealand.

For the three-match series, India have given call-ups to several uncapped players including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel.

Rohit says the idea is to give eyes on every top performer and not just focus on one or two individuals. “It’s not about keeping an eye on one or two individuals. Keeping an eye on everyone is equally crucial. Whatever is required for us to be a better team in this format, we’ll do," he said.

He also said that players will be given a long rope and freedom to express themselves. “Both of us will play a huge role in giving individuals assurance to express themselves, play freely. While doing that there are chance you will not always be successful," said Rohit.

The series starts just a couple of days after T20 World Cup and India players have already complained of fatigue thanks to a grinding schedule. Rohit said managing the workload will be crucial to ensure players are fresh for bigger challenges.

“Players aren’t machines. We need to manage the workload. Some players who have been playing for long need to be rested to remain fresh. We want all our boys to be mentally fresh for the challenges ahead. Need to monitor it every series," said Rohit.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be giving the T20Is a skip to instead focus on the Tests. “Kane Williamson will definitely be missed. They are a formidable team. It’s a team not dependent on only one individuals. For us we have to focus on their entire team," Rohit said.

