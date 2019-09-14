India vs South Africa: Need to Take Advantage of India's Inexperienced Pace Attack - Lance Klusener
South Africa will like to put pressure on India's inexperienced pace trio of Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar during the three-match T20 International series, visiting side's assistant batting coach Lance Klusener said on Sunday.
