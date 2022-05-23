Need to Think About The batting Line-up: Trailblazers Skipper Smriti Mandhana After Defeat vs Supernovas

Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana admitted that her team failed to rotate strike at regular intervals which cost them in the Women’s T20 Challenge clash against Supernovas at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Trailblazers began their title defence on Monday but were completely outclassed by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co in the opening match.

After losing the toss, Trailblazers managed to restrict Supernovas to 163 in 20 overs despite their dominating start with the bat. The Supernovas lost their last five wickets for 35 runs as Mandhana used her bowlers quite fell in the business end of the innings.

Mandhana said that his team started the chase on a good note but they lost too many wickets in the middle overs which hurt them.

“Definitely not the result we wanted, we did well to restrict them to 160, on the batting we were on course to chase it but lost too many wickets, that’s something we need to work on,” Mandhana said in the post-match presentation.

The southpaw further said they failed to take singles and doubles which she feels is an underrated thing in T20 cricket.

“We were at par with them till the 9th over, but lost track. We need to take more singles and doubles, that is something that is underrated,” she added.

“I told the bowlers the wicket is good and the outfield is quick, so the message was they shouldn’t panic even if they go for runs.”

Mandhana further hinted that Trailblazers might look to make changes in the batting line-up in the upcoming matches.

“We need to think about the batting line-up, with the rest we will come back stronger in the next game,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar picked up four wickets for just 12 runs in a brilliant pace-bowling display as Supernovas notched up an easy 49-run win over Trailblazers in a record-breaking opening match of the tournament.

The 22-year-old Vastrakar claimed the wickets of Trailblazers’ captain Mandhana (34), her opening partner Hayley Matthews (18), No. 4 Sophia Dunkley (1) and Salma Khatun (0) in two separate spells to tear apart the batting line-up of the defending champions.

