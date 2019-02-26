Need to Work on Fitness to Keep Wickets in ODIs: Handscomb

Loading...
"I can keep and all, I just need to make sure I'm fit enough and strong enough that if we keep first in a 50-over game I can still go out there and bat at four or five and make sure I'm still running hard between the wickets and doing everything right by the team," Handscomb said on Monday.
Handscomb also credited his work with assistant coach and World Cup winning wicketkeeper Brad Haddin during the tours of India and New Zealand in 2017 with improving his glovework.
"Hadds is great. We actually did a bit of work together, a couple of years ago – maybe a year and a half ago.
"That put me on the right path with my keeping. We found a little routine that I can do at training or before a game that just gets me going, gets me ready to keep, whether I've been training a lot or I haven't been."
Carey is still expected to take over the reins behind the stumps during the five-match ODI series but Handscomb is eager to continue on in the role for the remainder of the series should he be given the chance.
"T20 is not too bad, it's sort of over and done with pretty quickly. One-dayers can be a bit tougher. Especially in India with a bit of heat and up to the stumps a lot more on spinning wickets.
"So it can be tough but it's something I am looking forward to having a crack at."
First Published: February 26, 2019, 8:40 AM IST