Needed to Score Quickly to Get a Result in The Game: Williamson

The home team plundered 432 for 6 (declared) in 84.5 overs with Ross Taylor (200), Henry Nicholls (107) and Williamson (74) all scoring at a good clip. The Black Caps just had to bat once as they dismissed Bangladesh for 211 and 209 to claim an-innings-and-12-run victory.
"Fantastic performance. Limited amount of cricket, two and half days, to come and play like that, a lot had to go our way. It was a good bowling effort to restrict Bangladesh. We needed to score quickly to get a chance of getting a result in the game," said Williamson at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"It was a fantastic double hundred from Ross Taylor. It was about playing good cricket. The wicket was offering a lot. We knew it would be challenging. Bangladesh bowled well with the new ball in the first innings without much luck and we capitalised.
"The game was far advanced. To come back today and to bowl to a Test victory was amazing. It (the green pitch) did quite a bit. It was hard to make accurate judgements. It was definitely a challenge, but you can score very quickly as well here. It helped our course anyway to post that large score which set up the game."
Taylor was named Man of the Match for crafting his third double ton and the 35-year-old said he batted with a positive mindset, and also paid tribute to his idol Martin Crowe.
"As a batter, it always plays in your mind when you are looking down - the green track. Full credit to the team; getting 20 wickets and obviously putting a competitive total on the board. I tried to be positive. It was lucky that me and Kane survived that spell. Once we got through the early stages, the margin of error for the bowlers was small," he reflected.
"He (Martin Crowe) had a big influence on my career. I'm sure he'd have been proud. I had a couple of glasses raised for him. Hopefully, there's a couple more left from me."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said fielders dropped some important catches as they failed to support their bowlers.
"Very disappointed, we could have done a lot better. We are much better than that we feel. There was some help with the new ball, we should have applied better. Going forward, we need to adapt as soon as we can. I dropped a catch and there was another drop in the slips. Had we caught those, the bowlers might have gotten their confidence back. These are the mistakes we need to sort out," he said.
Mahmudullah also pointed out that they will have to come with a better game plan against Neil Wagner who has destroyed their batting lineup with his trademark short-bowling ploy.
"We have to bat with more guts for longer periods. A number of our batsmen are playing half-hearted shots, or we are not committed. We are in two minds whether to play a shot or not. You need to back yourself. If you want to attack, you should know how you want to cope with their bouncer theory," he said.
"They will probably have a fast wicket in Christchurch, so our batsmen have to be more responsible, particularly with three new bowlers in the side. I think it is the batsmen who should take more of the blame. We were bowled out twice inside two-and-a-half days."
First Published: March 12, 2019, 10:21 AM IST