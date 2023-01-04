'Needs More Training Under Ashwin'- Netizens Poke Adam Zampa after Run-Out Attempt against Tom Rogers

Australia spinner Adam Zampa took the cricket world by storm after he attempted to run out non-striker Tom Rogers during the Big Bash League derby between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Zampa’s attempt of run-out at the non-striker’s end might have been overturned by the third umpire but the leggie did manage to spark a meme fest on social media.

Spicy, spicy scenes at the MCG. Not out is the call…debate away, friends! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/N6FAjNwDO7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2023

Zampa was roped in by Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. And interestingly, the Rajasthan franchise has two cricketers- Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler- who were previously involved in a similar run-out incident during the IPL 2019 season. Social media users were quick to share their take on the incident. Some of them even branded Zampa as a genuine Rajasthan Royals player.

A Twitter user wrote, “Adam Zampa has Rajasthan Royals blood for sure.”

Adam Zampa has Rajasthan Royals blood for sure pic.twitter.com/Wv973QDKWH— 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) January 3, 2023

One person cheekily commented, “Adam Zampa’s Rajasthan Royals training started well.”

A social media user felt that Zampa needs to train under Ashwin in order to master the art of ‘Mankading.’ “Adam Zampa needs a coaching session from Ashwin to run the non-striker batsman out,” the tweet read.

Adam Zampa needs a coaching session from Ashwin to run the non striker batsman @rajasthanroyals #BBL12— legendrock31 (@Munnaaaaahhhhh) January 3, 2023

“Adam Zampa should work with Ashwin this summer and mend his skills on running the batter at non-striker’s end out. Poor from Zampa, should have read the rules. Tom Rogers was lucky here,” read another tweet on the incident.

Adam Zampa should maybe work with Ashwin this summer and mend his skills on running the batter at non-striker's end. Poor from Zampa, should have read the rules. Tom Rogers was lucky here. #BBL12 — Abhishek Reddy (@1_m_Abhishek) January 3, 2023

Check some other reactions here:

Scenes between Ravi Ashwin and Adam Zampa at Rajasthan Royals: pic.twitter.com/9bsfil94iO— Harsh (@186Harsh) January 3, 2023

Ashwin and Riyan Parag welcoming Zampa to RR be like - https://t.co/1tf2wgjYJq pic.twitter.com/q2zjiIPtUu— Cricketcasm (@cricketcasm) January 3, 2023

Coming back to the game, the controversial incident took place in the last over of the Renegades’ innings.

“Running out of the crease before I bowled it, to his advantage; I bowled a good ball to Mackenzie Harvey [the batter on strike], which probably should have been one if he [Rogers] hadn’t done that. So, I guess, he used that to his advantage. So I thought, that ball, if he doesn’t want to be on strike, then I’ll make it a little bit easier for him," Zampa told the official broadcast after the match.

Batting first, the Renegades had posted 141 runs. Zampa picked up one wicket after conceding 18 runs in the game. Stars, in reply, could only manage 108 runs.

