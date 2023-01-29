Neeraj Chopra Gives Motivation to Team India Stars Ahead U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra met with the India U-19 team ahead of their U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final in Potchefstroom.

The Shafali Verma-led Indian side created history by becoming the first team to reach the final of U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Neeraj appeared to be giving the young girls some words of motivation ahead of the big final wherein they will take on England at the Senwes Park.

BCCI shared pictures of the Indian team interacting with Chopra, on the eve of the summit clash. The U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup is taking place in South Africa with India and England set to lock horns in the inaugural edition’s final.

ALSO READ|Cricket News Live Updates: History Awaits Shafali Verma and Co.; India Seek Series-Levelling Win Against NZ

BCCI called it a ‘gold-standard’ meeting between the Indian girls and Neeraj, as Shafali and Co will hope to return home with the World Cup trophy.

“A Gold-standard meeting! Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 interacted with #TeamIndia ahead of the #U19T20WorldCup Final!," wrote BCCI on Twitter while sharing pictures of the meeting.

It will be a major feat for the Indian U-19 team if they can beat England and claim the title which would be the first ICC title won by an Indian Women’s team as the senior side had earlier lost the 2005 and 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup, followed by the 2020 T20 World Cup final.

ALSO READ| T20 World Cup Final, India Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19: ‘Birthday Girl’ Shafali Verma in Pursuit of History

Skipper Shafali and the wicketkeeper batsman Richa Ghosh both had earlier played for the senior team, and will be expected to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2023 as well, which is again scheduled to take place in South Africa itself.

Meanwhile, talking about Neeraj, the Indian javelin ace’s 2022 came to an abrupt end as he injured himself before opting not to take part in the Commonwealth Games and after winning the Diamond League, he will hope for more glory in 2023, particularly at the Asian Games.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here