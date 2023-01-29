Neeraj Chopra's Thumbs Up Gesture Picture Goes Viral After India's Epic Win In U19 T20 World Cup

India beat England by seven wickets to lift the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup at Potchefstroom. The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

“It is just a proud moment, its our first world cup," said Trisha with stumps in hand after the memorable win.

The win on Sunday also reaffirms India’s dominance at the U-19 level with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year.

Meanwhile, Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who had met the team earlier and gave them a prep talk, was there to see the team lift the trophy. He was caught in camera giving a thumbs-up gesture to Varma and his girls as they ran across to the middle after this historic win.

Neeraj appeared to be giving the young girls some words of motivation ahead of the big final wherein they will take on England at the Senwes Park.

BCCI shared pictures of the Indian team interacting with Chopra, on the eve of the summit clash. The U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup is taking place in South Africa with India and England set to lock horns in the inaugural edition’s final.

BCCI called it a ‘gold-standard’ meeting between the Indian girls and Neeraj, as Shafali and Co will hope to return home with the World Cup trophy.

“A Gold-standard meeting! Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 interacted with #TeamIndia ahead of the #U19T20WorldCup Final!," wrote BCCI on Twitter while sharing pictures of the meeting.

Celebration by Neeraj Chopra when India won the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/dJNlyDImpt— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 29, 2023

India’s bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win on Sunday as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park.

While Sadhu showed that Indian women pace bowling is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami with impressive figures of 4-0-6-2, Chopra too continued her dream run as she snapped two for 13.

Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali(1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each as England were all at sea after being asked to take first strike.

Following a pep talk from India’s Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India came out with a specific plan and executed it perfectly as England’s innings never really took off after being reduced to 16 for three in four overs.

Chasing 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a maximum. But Baker came back to get rid of the India skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the 3rd over.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here