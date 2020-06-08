Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Neesham Congratulates New Zealand After it Becomes Coronavirus Free

New Zealand cricketer James Neesham on Monday congratulated the citizens of his country as the last COVID-19 case recovered and now the nation has no active cases.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
Wellington:

Wellington: New Zealand cricketer James Neesham on Monday congratulated the citizens of his country as the last COVID-19 case recovered and now the nation has no active cases.

As of Monday, New Zealand had no active COVID-19 cases and hadn't recorded a new infection for 17 days.

The last case of the virus spreading from an unknown source – a previously used definition of community transmission – occurred on April 30, according to data published by the Government's Environment Science and Research institute (ESR), reports stuff.co.nz.

"Coronavirus free NZ! Congratulations everyone. Once again those great kiwi attributes: planning, determination and teamwork do the job," Neesham said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced New Zealand will move from midnight Monday to alert level 1 under which life returns almost to normal, though border restrictions remain in force.

After the latest announcement, sports fans again will be able to fill stadiums in New Zealand.

At a news conference, Ardern said alert level 1 means that public events can take place "without limitation," including sports events.

Sports activities in New Zealand start with the Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament from June 13. The tournament involves New Zealand's five Super Rugby team, which will meet each other home and away over 10 weeks.

Earlier New Zealand Cricket had decided a cut up to 15% of staff and look to shave NZ$6 million ($3.72 million) in operating costs as part of proposals to cope with "challenging" conditions brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Executive David White has said.

White told New Zealand media he had informed NZC's 80 staff on Wednesday about the planned cuts, which would allow the board to maintain funding levels at provincial and district levels, and avoid shrinking the domestic schedule.

"We have our priorities for the year which we’re not compromising and we’re investing in those," he told Stuff Media.

"The cuts are coming from NZC, NZ$6 million, of which NZ$1.5 million is staff."

(With IANS inputs)

