Neesham & Henry Take Part In 'You Laugh You Lose' Challenge

New Zealand, who have been unbeaten so far in the ICC 2019 World Cup, will now face their biggest test in the form of India at Nottingham on Thursday. A victory could propel them one step closer to the semifinals.
The Kiwi cricketers took part in another fun segment of 'You Laugh, You Lose' challenge. Man of the match from the previous game Jimmy Neesham and Matt Henry tried their best to control their laughter as they narrated some funny one-liners facing each other. It ended as a tie between them.
The official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video on Twitter:
You Laugh, You Lose!Featuring @matthenry014 + @JimmyNeesh#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FnuazYKTwB— ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2019
Neesham displayed some amazing form in the last match. His five-wicket haul helped New Zealand restrict Afghanistan to 172. Henry on the other hand is currently the second highest wicket taker in the tournament behind his bowling partner Lockie Ferguson.
While it is arguable that New Zealand have got easy games, they also defeated India in the warm-ups which goes on to further prove their caliber. The Men in Blue will also be confident after having defeated Australia at the Kennington Oval and would be looking to make it three-in-three.
