Neetu David Appointed Head of BCCI Women’s Selection Panel

- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
DC
CSK/(20.0) RR 8.75
Delhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
KXIP
RCB109/10(20.0) RR 10.3
Punjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
Neetu David Appointed Head of BCCI Women’s Selection Panel
The BCCI didn’t name a new selection panel, inviting criticism from many quarters, but the rationale behind the delay was absence of any cricketing activity due to the COVID-19-forced lockdown.
Neetu David, one of India’s finest woman cricketers in the late ’90s and early 2000s, has been appointed chairman of the women’s selection committee replacing Hemalata Kala, the BCCI announced on Saturday.
The other members of the panel are Mithu Mukherjee, Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, and V Kalpana — all former India players.
The four-year term of the previous panel, led by Kala, ended in March 2020. It had Sudha Shah, Anjali Pendharkar, Shashi Gupta, and Lopamudra Banerjee as other members.
Their last assignment was selecting the team for the women’s World T20 in Australia, where India ended runners-up.
“On account of seniority, Neetu David, the former left-arm spinner, will head the five-member committee,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
She holds the world record for best bowling figures in an innings in a Test — 8/53 against England in Jamshedpur in 1995.
🔹 Neetu David🔹 Arati Vaidya🔹 Renu Margrate🔹 Venkatacher Kalpana🔹 Mithu MukherjeeIndia have appointed a five-member selection committee for the national women's side, led by Test bowling world record-holder David 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OVv509pWMx— ICC (@ICC) September 26, 2020
“She is also the second-highest wicket-taker for India in WODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first from India to take 100 WODI wickets,” Shah observed.
India’s women’s cricket will get back to action with a three-team Women’s Challenger Series in the UAE and for that, the BCCI was required to form a new women’s selection panel.
There were a lot of applications but the former left-arm spinner David, who was India’s highest wicket-taker in WODIS before Jhulan Goswami surpassed her, was the top contender. She took 141 wickets in 97 games.
David played 10 Tests in which she had taken 41 wickets. She retired from international cricket in 2008.
“Neetu is a big name in Indian women’s cricket and has the stature. I don’t think anyone can question Neetu’s credentials to become head of selection panel,” a senior BCCI source had told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
From among those who have applied for posts in the selection panel, former Maharashtra left-handed batswoman Arati Vaidya, who played 3 Tests and 6 ODIs between mid to late ’90s, was a contender from the west zone.
From the east zone, Mithu Mukherjee’s name had been doing the rounds. She was part of the previous panel and didn’t complete her full term. She still has at least two years left in her tenure.
“It’ true that Mithu has been sounded out but it’s not known whether she would finally get the assignment. There aren’t too many names from the east zone,” the source had said.
A strong candidate from the central zone was Renu Margrate, a medium pacer, who played for India in five Tests and 23 ODIs in the late ’90s. The 45 year-old Margaret represented Indian Railways in the national tournaments.
The fifth candidate in the panel is 59-year-old Venkatacher Kalpana, who played three Test and 8 ODIs between 1986 and 1991 as a wicketkeeper-batter.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking