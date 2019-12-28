Neil Wagner Becomes Second Fastest NZ Bowler to Pick 200 Test Wickets
Left-arm pacer Neil Wagner on Saturday became the second-fastest New Zealand bowler to claim 200 Test wickets after Richard Hadlee. He achieved the feat after dismissing Steve Smith in Australia's second innings of the ongoing second Test being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
