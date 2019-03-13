Wagner Rises to Career High Fifth Spot in ICC Rankings

Loading...
Kiwi paceman Neil Wagner with his nine-wicket haul moved up to a career-high ranking of fifth after the Wellington Test. Wagner has gained six spots on the rankings and become only the third bowler from New Zealand to cross the 800-point mark after Trent Boult and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Richard Hadlee.
Teammate Tim Southee is another one to get close to the mark, having reached 799 points in June 2014. Among the New Zealand bowlers, Wagner is the highest ranked with Boult at seventh after taking seven wickets in the recently-concluded Test.
The Kiwis, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series ensured they stay second in the Test Team Rankings with this win.
Experienced Taylor has jumped 11 spots and is ranked 13th on the batsmen's list, while while Nicholls’s century has lifted him two places to fifth position. Captain Kane Williamson remains their highest-ranked batsman at second position in the list led by India captain Virat Kohli.
For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah has moved up six spits to a career-best 34th position while Shadman Islam (up from 102nd to 98th) and Mohammad Mithun (up from 140th to 115th) have also risen in the list for batsmen. Fast bowler Abu Jayed has jumped 18 places to 77th position after taking three wickets in the match.
First Published: March 13, 2019, 12:47 PM IST