'Neither Batting is Firing Nor Bowling Looks Sharp': Ex-IND Cricketer Analyses CSK's Poor Show in IPL 2022

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are going through a terrible phase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. So far, they have played 4 games in the tournament and have won none. As a result, they are lying at the bottom-most, 10th spot on the points table with a negative net run rate of -1.211.

This is the first time in the history of IPL that CSK haven’t registered a win in any of the starting four matches. After their 7-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, former India opener Aakash Chopra has analysed the situation of Ravindra Jadeja & Co and observed that the team has been hit hard due to a misfiring batting line-up and ineffective bowling attack.

Highlighting the CSK’s top-order failure in his latest YouTube video, Chopra said openers – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa – were dismissed before they could play a good knock.

“Neither is Chennai’s batting firing nor is their bowling looking sharp. Chennai lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad was looking good but got out again. Robin Uthappa was there with him - he was also looking good but he got out as well,” Chopra said in the video.

“The game moved forward at an extremely slow pace in which Moeen Ali scores some runs, Ambati Rayudu scores a few runs, Shivam Dube got out as soon as he came in, Jadeja scores a few runs and you reached a fighting total,” he added.

Chopra further spoke about the lack of firepower in CSK’s bowling attack. He said, “Abhishek Sharma was absolutely sensational. You had played Theeksana but he was not allowed to be effective. You can bowl Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Jordan, Moeen Ali or Jadeja - none of them made an impression.”

Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK will now face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next encounter on Tuesday at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

