'Neither is He Respected Nor a Journalist': Sehwag Lashes Out At Media Person For Threatening Saha

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has slammed the journalist for threatening veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha for an interview. The 37-year-old on Sunday took to social media and shared the screenshots of the messages he received from the journalist. Saha was furious over the way he was treated but didn’t reveal the identity of the reporter.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha tweeted with pictures of messages he received from a reporter.

Reacting to the episode, Sehwag also came forward on the micro-blogging site, lashing out at the media person. “Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi,” Sehwag tweeted.

Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri.With you Wriddhi. https://t.co/A4z47oFtlD— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, the wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the 16-man squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka at home. Chief selector Chetan Sharma addressed a virtual presser where he made the announcement. However, he didn’t cite any particular reason behind Saha’s snub.

“Look, age isn’t something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can’t tell you. But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don’t play for long. Also, I don’t know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That’s not my jurisdiction and that’s what state unit must look into,” said Chetan during the virtual press conference.

