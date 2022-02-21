NEP vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, February 21, 3:30 PM IST

NEP vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Nepal and Canada: The group games of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 will conclude with a fixture between Nepal and Canada. The much-fancied game will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 03:30 PM IST on February 21, Monday.

The match is important for both the teams as it can impact the qualification chances of the two sides. Nepal are currently atop the Group A standings. They are unbeatable in the tournament as they defeated Oman and the Philippines in their first two games by 39 runs and 136 runs respectively.

Canada must win the Monday game to stay relevant in the league. Canada made a good start by defeating the Philippines in their opening affair by 118 runs. However, the team under-performed in their second match against Oman. With a victory and loss each to their name, Canada are second in the Group A standings.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and Canada; here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs CAN Telecast

NEP vs CAN match will not be telecast in India.

NEP vs CAN Live Streaming

Nepal vs Canada game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs CAN Match Details

Nepal vs Canada contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 03:30 PM IST on February 21, Monday.

NEP vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kushal Bhurtel

Vice-captain: Rayyan Pathan

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Kushal Bhurtel, Rayyan Pathan, Gyanendra Malla

Allrounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Kaleem Sana, Kushal Malla, Harsh Thaker

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger

NEP vs CAN Probable XIs

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Malla, Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya, Gulsan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk)

Canada: Hamza Tariq (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Rayyan Pathan, Saad Bin Zafar, Matthew Spoors, Jatinderpal Matharu, Junaid Siddiqui, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker

