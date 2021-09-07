NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, 2021 1st ODI, September 7, 11:00 AM IST

NEP vs PNG Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for Nepal and Papua New Guinea ODI series 2021: After a lengthy wait, associate members Nepal and Papua New Guinea will face each other in a bilateral ODI series to be played in Oman. Nepal will take on Papua New Guinea in the first match of a two-match ODI series on Tuesday, September 7. The game will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, Oman and the game is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST.

Nepal looks in good form and have a very strong side, who are fresh from winning the T20I triangular series between Malaysia and The Netherlands.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea have not played since the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifiers. The team reached the final but lost to The Netherlands in the summit clash. They will definitely want to move on from where they left off, but it needs to be seen if they can replicate the same success in the 50-overs format.

Both sides have not played much of ODI cricket and whichever team can make this change faster will benefit.

NEP vs PNG Telecast

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea match will not be televised in India.

NEP vs PNG Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs PNG match details

The match will be played on Tuesday, September 7 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), in Al Amerat, Oman. The game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gyanendra Malla

Vice-captain: Assad Vala

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Binod Bhandari

Batsmen: Sharad Vesawkar, Gyanendra Malla, Lega Siaka

All-rounders: Sompal Kami, Assad Vala, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Nosaina Pokana, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

NEP vs PNG squads

Nepal: Binod Bhandari (WK), Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla (C), Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sushan Bhari

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura (WK), Kiplin Doriga, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea

