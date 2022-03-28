NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Nepal T20I Series 2022, March 28, 12:15 PM IST

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nepal T20I Series 2022 match between Nepal and Papua New Guinea: Nepal are all set to host a T20I Tri-Series with Papua New Guinea and Malaysia. The tri-series will run from March 28 to April 04 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The two teams topping the points table will book a place in the final.

In the curtain-raiser, Nepal will lock horns with Papua New Guinea. Nepal will be hoping to make a comeback following a poor performance in the recently-concluded two-match ODI series against PNG. Sandeep Lamichhane’s side had lost all the two games by six runs and three wickets respectively. However, they will start the T20I tri-series as favorites due to home advantage.

Coming to Papua New Guinea, the ODI series win against Nepal must have boosted the team’s morale and confidence. They will be eager to replicate the same performance in the shortest format of the game as well.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Nepal and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs PNG Telecast

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea game will not be telecast in India

NEP vs PNG Live Streaming

The Nepal T20I Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs PNG Match Details

The match will be hosted at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 12:15 PM IST on March 28, Monday.

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Assad Vala

Vice-Captain: Aasif Sheikh

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Aarif Sheikh

Batters: Tony Ura, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Dipendra Singh

Bowlers: Nosaina Pokana, Norman Vanua, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC

NEP vs PNG Probable XIs

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh, Kushal Malla, Kamal Singh Airee, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abhinash Bohara, Bibek Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane (c)

Papua New Guinea: Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Nosaina Pokana, Simon Atai (wk), Semo Kamea, Jason Kila, Norman Vanua

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here