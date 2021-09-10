NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd ODI match, September 10, 04:00 PM IST

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Dream11, NEP vs PNG Dream11 Latest Update, NEP vs PNG Dream11 Win, NEP vs PNG Dream11 App, NEP vs PNG Dream11 2021, NEP vs PNG Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NEP vs PNG Dream11 Live Streaming

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI between Nepal and Papua New Guinea:

After producing a sensational game of cricket in the first One Day International, Nepal and Papua New Guinea will again square off against each other on Friday, September 10. The second ODI between the two sides will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket at 04:00 PM IST.

Nepal will have the momentum on its side on Friday. The team was phenomenal in the first match and are leading by 1-0. The first ODI saw Nepal scripting a win by two wickets. The match commenced with Papua New Guinea winning the toss and opting to bat. Batting first, PNG could manage only 134 runs on the scoreboard.

Chasing 135, Nepal looked solid as they got off to a decent start. Though the team received timely hiccups, Rohit Paudel’s impressive knock of 41 runs took Nepal home. Playing on Friday, Nepal will try its best to secure a victory or a draw to seal the series. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, needs nothing less than a victory to save the series.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs PNG Telecast

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea match will not be broadcasted in India.

NEP vs PNG Live Streaming

The second One Day International between Nepal and Papua New Guinea will be streamed live on FanCode.

NEP vs PNG Match Details

The match between Nepal and Papua New Guinea will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on September 10, Friday at 04:00 PM IST.

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sandeep Lamichhane

Vice-Captain- Kushal Malla

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh

Batsmen: Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Gaudi Toka, Lega Siaka

All-rounders: Kushal Malla, Charles Amini

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Chad Soper, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob

NEP vs PNG Probable XIs:

Nepal: Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Gyanendra Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk)

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga(wk), Gaudi Toka, Chad Soper, Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Jason Kila, Assad Vala

