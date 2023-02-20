NEP vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match, February 21, 08:45 AM IST

Nepal is set to take on Scotland in their upcoming assignment of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in their own backyard.

The highly anticipated match is slated to take place on February 21 at the Tribhuvan University Ground in Kirtipur. Scotland is presently leading the points table with 50 points in 35 matches.

Meanwhile, Nepal has been enjoying tremendous form in recent times and will head to the away fixture following three consecutive victories. They are now the sixth team in the standings with 24 points in 27 appearances.

In the last face-off between Scotland and Nepal, the former emerged victorious by 3 wickets.

Nepal is returning from a remarkable 3-wicket victory against Namibia. Coming in to chase a target of 274 runs, their top order excelled on the occasion. As many as three batters from the side managed to cross the 50-run mark.

Scotland also hosted Namibia in their previous fixture. They hammered the visiting unit by a margin of 43 runs. Spinner Mark Watt stole the show with an impressive four-fer.

NEP vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Nepal and Scotland:

NEP vs SCO Telecast

Nepal vs Scotland game will not be telecasted in India.

NEP vs SCO Live Streaming

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

NEP vs SCO Match Details

NEP vs SCO match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 08:45 AM IST from February 21 to February 24.

NEP vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rohit Kumar Paudel

Vice-Captain - CN Greaves

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh

Batters: Rohit Kumar Paudel, KJ Coetzer, Gyanendra Malla, RD Berrington

All-rounders: CN Greaves, Dipendra Singh Airee, MA Leask

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, SM Sharif, MRJ Watt

NEP vs SCO Probable XIs:

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla(C), K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, S Dhakal.

Scotland: KJ Coetzer, RD Berrington(C), HG Munsey, MA Leask, Chris McBride, CN Greaves, MH Cross, Tomas Mackintosh, SM Sharif, MRJ Watt, A Neill

