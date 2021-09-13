NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Men's CWC League 2 1st ODI, September 13, 4:00 pm IST

NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 1st ODI between the Nepal vs United States of America: The ICC Men’s CWC League 2 One-Day gets underway on Monday, September 13, in Muscat, Oman. The inaugural match will see Nepal (NEP) lock horns with the United States of America (USA) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat at 4:00 PM IST.

Both sides have put up some stellar performances and seem to be in good form while heading into the CWC League 2 series. Nepal have played four games in the League 2 cycle and have won two games so far. They head into this segment after registering a 2-0 win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) in a two-match ODI series. They won the first match by two-wickets win over PNG and followed it up with a massive 151 runs and will be looking to continue the momentum.

USA, on the other hand, are also coming off after whitewashing PNG in a two-match ODI series. The team won the bilateral series 2-0 by registered 134-runs win in the first ODI and followed it with seven-wicket win in the second ODI.

With both teams lookingin good form, fans can expect neck-to-neck competition in the series. However, it will be interesting to watch who comes out on the top at the end.

Ahead of the match between the Nepal vs United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs USA Telecast

The 2nd ODI will not be telecast in India.

NEP vs USA Live Streaming

The match between USA and PNG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs USA Match Details

The 1st ODI between the Nepal vs United States of America will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket at 04:00 pm IST on September 13, Monday.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Paudel

Vice-captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Binod Bhandari

Batsmen: Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Kushal Malla, Karim Gore

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Saurabh Netravalkar, Bikram Sob

NEP vs USA Probable XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla (C), Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (WK), Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari

United States of America: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Nisarg Patel, Karim Gore, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar (C)

