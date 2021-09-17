NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match, September 17, 04:00 PM IST

NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 between Nepal and the United States of America: Nepal and the United States of America will square off against each other in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2. The encounter will be played on Friday, September 17 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 04:00 PM IST.

This will be the second time in the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 when the USA and Nepal will be up against each other. The first encounter between the two sides witnessed Nepal outplaying the USA by five wickets. The USA posted 230 runs on the scoreboard in their 50 overs. Batting in the second innings, Nepal comfortable chased the score within 49 overs.

After defeating the USA, Nepal secured another victory over Oman by five wickets. The USA, on the other hand, lost their next game also as Oman outclassed them by four wickets. The USA are currently second on the points table with six victories from 14 matches. On the other hand, Nepal are reeling at the second-last spot with three wins and three losses.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and the United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs USA Telecast

Nepal vs United States of America match will not be broadcasted in India.

NEP vs USA Live Streaming

The ODI match between Nepal and the United States of America will be streamed live on FanCode.

NEP vs USA Match Details

The match between Nepal and the United States of America will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on September 17, Friday at 04:00 PM IST.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Rohit Kumar Paudel

Vice-Captain:Sandeep Lamichhane

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh

Batsmen: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gyanendra Malla, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Nisarg Patel, Kushal Malla, Steven Taylor

Bowlers: Sushan Bhari, Saurabh Netravalkar, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane

NEP vs USA Probable XIs:

Nepal: Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (wk)

United States of America: Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Karim Gore, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Nisarg Patel

